The Sew & Go Quilt Guild met Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Memphis, MO. Delicious refreshments were served by Virginia Mullenix and Marilyn Blessing.

Treva Wittstock brought the meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. Virginia Hoyal won the “April Fool” raffle bag. Thanks so much, Angela Neese! The minutes were read, corrected and approved as corrected. Motion was made by Linda Marlow and 2nd by Betty Duncan. Treasurer’s report was given and approved. Roll Call was answered by “your favorite color”.

Correspondence: Karen Farnsworth announced that she had been contacted about being a presenter at the First Missouri Star Academy by the Missouri Star Quilt Company in Hamilton. It is May 23/24 and is their first ever. The price is minimal for one or two and will feature many of the top-notch fabric makers and pattern makers.

Activities: We are still asking questions about making the tie-quilts for Virginia’s sister. More questions are being asked and we will schedule a work day when all our ducks are in a row!

Challenges: Keep working on your “All Creatures Great & Small” with embellishments. This is due in June.

Program Committee had no report.

Retreat: 17 people came to the spring retreat and it was VERY well-received. Several people have already made items using techniques they were taught at the retreat!

Old Business: Joyce Startt announced that she had a large stock-pile of the pellets used in weighted blankets. She is willing to donate them for use in the making of the weighted blankets for charity. Thanks so much, Joyce!

New Business: Nothing to report.

Troubleshooting: Sarah gave two tips that should make things easier when making circles and also when using tearaway.

Show & Tell: Pretty items were displayed by Sarah Myers, JoAnn Schultz, Joyce Startt, Joyce McGoldrick, Betty Duncan, Susan Chidester, Michelle Drummond and Jeanie Childress.

Susan moved and Debbie K. 2nd that we adjourn the meeting. Motion carried.

Submitted by Betty Duncan