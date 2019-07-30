Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing the pavement work in Scotland County on various routes over the next two weeks.

Workers will be on Scotland County Route Z on August 1st and again on August 5th when the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from Scotland County Route H to the Iowa State Line for patching operations. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day.

Work crews will also be on Missouri Route 15 on August 1. The road will be reduced to one lane traffic from U.S. 136 to the Iowa State Line for patching operations, wrappig of three straight days of work on one of the county’s main transportation arteries. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. that day.

Work will shift to Route CC on August 5-7, where the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from MO 15 to Scotland County Route B for patching operations. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.

Finally on August 7-8, MoDOT will be doing patching work on Route A. The road will be reduced to one lane traffic from Scotland County Route U to Scotland County Route M for sealing overlays. The work will be completed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. each day.

Please use caution if you will be traveling through these areas. Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel, and put down your cell phone to help eliminate distractions.

Again, this work is weather dependent and could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). All roadwork is posted on the traveler information map. You can also visit us online at www.modot.org/northeast.