September Walker Dunn, 59 years of age, died unexpectedly at her home in Omaha, NE on June 27, 2019.

She was the daughter of Shelah (deceased) and Jack Walker of San Jose, California. She married Brant Dunn on November 17, 1990.

September is survived by her husband; two children, Autumn of Durham, NC. and Tyler and wife Marjam of Desenzano del Garda, Italy serving in the US Air Force. Also surviving are two brothers, two sisters of California; mother- and father-in-law Marilyn and Keith Dunn; brother-in-law Eric and wife Gwen Dunn and family of Bible Grove, MO; sister-in-law Laurie Dunn and son of St Charles, MO.

She was cremated with no services at her request.