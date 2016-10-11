Scotland County racked up 483 yards of total offense on Friday night, allowing a number of seniors to shine in their final home game in the process as the Tigers topped Harrisburg 38-8 for the program’s sixth straight victory.

SCR-I took the opening kickoff and marched down the field. Austin Day quickly put the Tigers in scoring position with a 25-yard run. Aaron Buford then ran the ball in from 10-yards out to put Scotland County on top 6-0.

After a Harrisburg punt, the Tigers put together their second scoring driving of the first period. This one was a bit more methodical, with SCR-I moving the chains with a series of shorter runs by Buford and Day as well as a pass play from Will Fromm to Gage Dodge. Dodge capped off the drive with a three-yard TD run to extend the SCR-I lead to 12-0.

After Harrisburg went three and out with a punt, the Bulldogs got the ball right back when Cade Combs grabbed a tipped pass out of the air for an interception.

Mason Kliethermes hits forced Harrisburg fumbles on back-to-back plays. While the Bulldogs recovered both lose balls, the plays backed them up before Grant McRobert made a key stop on fourth down to give SCR-I the ball back.

Fromm connected with Buford on a 19-yard pass play before the senior scored from 15-yards out for his second rushing TD of the first half. After a pair of failed two-point conversions, SCR-I went back to the kicking game and Dodge’s PAT boot split the uprights to make the lead 19-0.

Chase Cook and Aaron Blessing combined for a big stop on third down to force another three and out series for the Bulldogs offense.

After the punt, SCR-I found the end zone four plays later when Fromm hit Ryan Slaughter on a 38-yard TD pass. Dodge’s extra-point kick extended the lead to 26-0.

The Tigers got the ball back one final time just before the half. Ian See turned a short pass into a 24-yard gain with some nice moves to elude the Bulldog tacklers. Fromm then connected with Dodge on a 28-yard completion, but time ran out on the first half with SCR-I 15-yards from another score.

Harrisburg opened the second half with a three-and out series. But the Bulldogs got the ball back in good field position after SCR-I failed on a fourth-down conversion.

A 39-yard pass from Combs to Garrett Gash gave Harrisburg the ball first and goal to go. But the SCR-I defense turned away to short run plays by Harrisburg behind the efforts of Cook, Jayden Payne, Bryson Orton and McRobert. After a penalty backed up Harrisburg even further, Slaughter ended the scoring threat when he picked off a Combs pass attempt in the end zone for a touchback.

SCR-I quickly moved pass midfield on a pair of runs by Buford and double-digit gains by Day and Dodge. Slaughter got into the act with an 11-yard run. The 80-yard scoring drive was capped off by a 11-yard completion to Cameron Stone who held on to the ball despite a big hit. The senior’s toughness was rewarded one-play later when Stone hauled in his first career TD pass, covering 14-yards. That extended the Scotland county lead to 32-0.

Harrisburg battled back and quickly found itself in the rezone after Combs hit a wide-open Cody Karl for a 37-yard pass play.

But the SCR-I defense again came up big, turning away four Harrisburg plays without a score. Mason Kliethermes broke up a third down pass play before Orton and Cook hauled down Taylor Bottomly short of the end zone on fourth down.

Buford quickly turned the field position in Scotland County’s favor as he moved the chains with a 29-yard run followed by a 15-yard gain. See then took his first hand off of the year and broke a 29-yard run.

But the drive ended on downs after a key SCR-I penalty inside the 20-yard line.

Harrisburg finally got on the board late in the fourth period. Karl put the Bulldogs in scoring position with a 55-yard run. Bottomly capped off the drive with a 15-yard TD and Karl added the two-point conversion to make the score 32-8.

SCR-I put together one final scoring drive. Jace Morrow took over at quarterback and connected on a 25-yard pass play to Matthew Woods. Payne had a pair of good runs before finding the end zone on a 15-yard run on fourth down to make the final score 38-8.

Buford led a balanced offensive performance, running the ball nine times for 108 yards and two TDs. He also caught one pass for 19 yards. Fromm completed eight of 10 passes for 144 yards and two TDs. He also ran for 28 yards on six attempts. Day finished with 62 yards on 10 carries. Dodge had 16 yards and a score on two rushed and also caught two passes for 35 yards. See had two receptions for 27 yards and also ran it twice for 30 yards. Stone had two receptions for 25 yards and a score. Slaughter had the TD catch of 38 yards and also carried the ball three times for 24 yards.

Blessing led another solid SCR-I defensive performance with a team-high 12 tackles. Mason Kliethermes and Payne each added seven stops.

Scotland County improved to 6-2 on the season, with the team’s sixth straight victory. The Tigers closed out their Lewis & Clark Conference schedule with a 6-2 league mark, which has them second in the conference behind Marceline (7-0).

SCR-I will travel to face South Shelby in the regular season finale which will way heavily on the district playoff seedings. SCR-I currently is the #4 seed behind the Cardinals (4-4). With a win, SCR-I could leapfrog South Shelby to the #3 seed.