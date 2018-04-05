Senior Life Solutions representatives Valerie Brown, Amanda Crabtree and Kaci Cantril were joined by members of the Memphis Area Chamber of Commerce as well as representatives of the Scotland County Hospital and Scotland County Care Center for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 27th to mark the grand opening of the new therapy service provider in Memphis.
