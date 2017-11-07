Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft will continue his travels across the state promoting local libraries, talking with government and community leaders and discussing Missouri’s photo voter ID law.

Ashcroft will visit the Sever-Clark County Library for a tour and children’s storytime. He will visit Memphis to speak with local officials. In Lancaster he will hold an informational meeting to discuss Missouri’s photo voter ID law. Ashcroft will then visit Unionville for a roundtable with community leaders. In Princeton he will continue his work of promoting libraries by visiting the Mercer County Library.

The stops are scheduled for Wednesday, November 15th.

Secretary of State Ashcroft will be at the library in Kahoka at 10:45 a.m. He is set to meet with local officials in Scotland County at Keith’s Cafe in Memphis starting at 12:15 p.m.

From there Ashcroft will travel to Lancaster for a 1:45 p.m. event at Whippoorwill Acres before heading to Unionville to meet with officials at the Putnam County Courthouse at 3 p.m. The day will wrap up with a 4:30 p.m. event in Princeton at the Mercer County Library.

These events are open to the public.