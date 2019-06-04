While a group of concerned citizens in Memphis is working to get a proposed 300-foot cellular tower moved further away from a residential area on the west edge of town, there is now a second similar structure being proposed just a few thousand feet to the northwest.

Horizon Tower Group is proposing to build a new 300-foot self-supporting communications tower at 18464 CR 563, Memphis.

The new tower proposal is actually a redo of a previous application sought in April that was forced back into the public notification process due to errors in the legal notice.

The FCC file number for the new proposal is A1134567. The FCC and the tower builders are seeking comments regarding any environmental concerns about this project. Interested persons may file a Request for Environmental Review with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) within 30 days after the legal public notification.

Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS.

Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Noble Engineering Consultants, Eric, eseals@nbleng.com, 123 E. Railroad Street Flora, IL 62839, 618-662-5800.

The full legal notice can be viewed on Page 11.