by Brian Neal

The Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri is set to host their 2017 season finale event this coming weekend. As the “Fall Nationals” invades the track this Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st. The “1st Annual Jerry Barricknan Memorial” held back on Friday, September 29th and Saturday, September 30th, brought 136 cars on Friday and 133 cars on Saturday to compete in the two day event. So with great weather fore casted for the weekend, expect to see 100+ cars in action both nights.

In action both nights this weekend will be the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Both nights will be a complete show, with a full payout each night. All drivers will draw for there starting spot in the heat races each night, with a redraw used to determine the feature line-ups.

On Friday night the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods will be racing for $1,000 to win, with $100 guaranteed to start the feature. While the Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts are racing for $300 to win on Friday. Then on Saturday the Modifieds will be racing once again for $1,000 to win, but 2nd thru 10th will receive a $100 bonus if they raced on Friday night. The Stock Cars and SportMods are going for another $1,000 to win, while 2nd thru 5th will get a $100 bonus if they raced on Friday night. But if you didn’t race on Friday night all three classes will still be racing for $1,000 to win, with the remainder of the pay being Friday’s pay. The Hobby Stocks and Sport Compacts are gunning for a top prize of $300 to win on Saturday, with 2nd thru 5th getting a $50 bonus if they raced on Friday night.

Entry fees for each night will be $50 for the Modifieds, Stock Cars, and SportMods. There is NO entry fee for the Hobby Stocks or Sport Compacts either night.

The complete payout for each night will be the following: MODIFIEDS – 1. $1,000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $170, 8. $150, 9. $140, 10. $130, 11. $120, 12. $110, 13.-24. $100 TOW $75…STOCK CARS & SPORTMODS – 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $350, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $150, 7. $140, 8. $130, 9. $120, 10. $110, 11. $105, 12.-24. $100 TOW $75. But if you raced on Friday night then you will be racing for the following pay: MODIFIEDS – 1. $1,000, 2. $700, 3. $500, 4. $400, 5. $350, 6. $300, 7. $270, 8. $250, 9. $240, 10. $230, 11. $120, 12. $110, 13.-24. $100 TOW $75…STOCK CARS & SPORTMODS – 1. $1,000, 2. $600, 3. $450, 4. $350, 5. $300, 6. $150, 7. $140, 8. $130, 9. $120, 10. $110, 11. $105, 12.-24. $100 TOW $75

There will be a practice session held on Friday from 2 PM until 4 PM, with a $25 per car fee being charged. Hot Laps on Friday will begin at 7 PM, with Racing to follow. Then on Saturday Hot Laps will get started at 6 PM, with Racing to follow. Grandstand admission for each night will be adults $15, students (7-16) $7, and kids 6 & under FREE! Pit passes each night will be $30, ages (7-13) $20, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

After this weekend of racing there is only one race left on the fall specials schedule. And that will be “Shiverfest”, which will be held on Saturday, October 28th at the Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa.

The following rules will apply at the remaining fall special events: A Working Raceceivers Mandatory In All Classes – 454.000………NO GROOVED TIRES ON REAR IN ANY CLASS!!!…MODIFIEDS- IMCA Rules Apply except for the following: American Racer or Hoosier G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Non IMCA legal cars must run 25 lbs. in front of mid plate…All Aluminum headed motors must add 50 lbs. of lead on front by the motor…Roller motors and stud girdles are legal…Quick change rear ends are legal…Fuel pump on transmission is legal…Front tubular is okay…7800 RPM chip with all open motors…Rear suspension must be IMCA legal…NO Spoilers, unless using the IMCA Crate engine…NO 525 Crates Allowed…STOCK CARS -IMCA Rules Apply with the following allowed: American Racer or Hoosier G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Aftermarket blocks are okay…SPORTMODS -IMCA or USRA Rules Apply with the following allowed: American Racer or Hoosier G60 tires may be grooved on the front…USRA legal SportMods must run NO Spoiler…HOBBY STOCKS – IMCA Rules Apply with floater rend ends allowed….SPORT COMPACTS – IMCA Rules Apply.

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330.