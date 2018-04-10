The Scotland County track teams were in action on April 5th in Centerville, IA competing against teams from Davis County, Knoxville, Chariton, Newtown-Harris, Moravia and Seymour.

The boys team scored in just two events. Kaden Anders finished fifth in the long jump and the Tigers 800-meter sprint medley team took sixth place.

For the Lady Tigers, Hailey Kraus had the top performance, earning third in the 800-meter run.

The SCR-I 4×800 meter relay team finished second overall and the distance medley squad took fifth place.

Katelyn Talbert finished fourth in the 400-meter dash and was sixth in the 400-meter hurdles. Katie Feeney finished fifth in the long jump.