The new early childhood development classrooms will be open for public viewing on January 9th as part of a SCR-I Open House for its new expansion.

While the first semester of the school year was winding down and students were preparing for holiday parties and Christmas break, staff at Scotland County R-I took advantage of the slower schedule to make a big move.

Earlier this month the district relocated its pre-school classrooms from the First Baptist Church to the recently completed new addition at SCR-I. Students were able to enjoy the new classrooms the final week of the first semester.

Construction on the roughly 5,000 square foot expansion, connecting the high school and elementary school buildings, was completed earlier this month. Bleigh Construction began the $1.225 million project this summer.

In addition to the new early childhood development classrooms, the expansion also houses occupational and physical therapy space, special education facilities as well as the elementary library.

The new facility will be on display Wednesday, January 9th as the doors will be opened for a public open house from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the new facilities, the project also involved renovations in the district vo-ag building to create a new 1,600 square foot band room and renovations to the high school library to expand a computer lab and other technology offerings.

A push for the project was improved safety, as the district made improvements to get nearly all of its offerings under one roof. New sidewalks were built to funnel traffic to the east entrance at the high school, and an enclosed vestibule was built to connect the high school and vo-ag building.

The district began its early childhood development program in 2013, and expanded to offer two classrooms in 2014, necessitating a move off campus. The First Baptist Church graciously offered the classroom space to house the project over the next several years as the district sought a approval on a series of bond issues to fund campus expansion before the school board ultimately voted to moving forward in 2018 with a lease-purchase agreement to fund the current project.