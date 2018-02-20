Developmental, vision, hearing and health screenings will be conducted on Saturday, March 10, 2018 for children age three to Kindergarten age. The preschool and Kindergarten screenings will be held at the Scotland County R-I Elementary School and will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Children who are eligible for Pre-school and Kindergarten (three years and beyond) are screened in the areas of vision, hearing, health, motor, speech/language, and pre-academic skills. Results are shared with the parents at the conclusion of the appointments.

Screenings are free and are provided by Scotland County R-I School and are available to children in the Scotland County R-I school district.

The screening is designed to answer questions parents may have about their child’s development and to refer children as needed to available education services.

Please call Linda Hervey at the Elementary Office at (660) 465-8532 to schedule an appointment.

If you have a child age 4 months – three years old and you are interested in a developmental screening, please contact Stephanie Shalley or Amanda Long with Parents as Teachers at 660-465-8532.