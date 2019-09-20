Contact Eclipse T-Shirts at 660-465-7016 to order your Homecoming t-shirts today.

Scotland County R-I High School will celebrate the 2019 Homecoming next week capped off with a community pep rally and parade on Friday, September 27th followed by the football game versus Salisbury that will feature the crowning of the royalty at half time.

Theme for the 2019 festivities is “There’s No Place Like Homecoming.” Homecoming shirts will be on sale at Scotland County High School and the Memphis Democrat.

The community pep rally will be held Friday at 12:20 p.m. in the high school gym. School will dismiss at 1:05 p.m. and line-up will beginning for the parade on the city square at 2:15 p.m. with the parade to start at 3 p.m. This year’s Grand Marshall is Kevin Fromm.

Anyone interested in entering a float in the parade can contact Jenna Ward or Terri Slaughter at the High School 660-465-8901.

Homecoming week will feature a series of spirit days at the school. Monday will be Lions, Tigers, and Bears, Oh My (Animals or Oz Characters). Tuesday will be Twister Tuesday (Tacky Day or PJs). Wednesday’s theme is Somewhere Over The Rainbow with the classes getting decked out as follows – Seniors: Red, Juniors: Orange, Soph.: Yellow, Freshman: Green, 8th: Blue, and 7th: Purple with the staff wearing black. Thursday’s theme is We’re Not in Kansas Anymore (College Gear) followed by Friday attire of The Great and Powerful Tigers (Blue and Bling).

The Scotland County R-I Student Council will be collecting for a different charitable organization each day. Students can donate and the dollar amount donated per day by each class along with the number of students per grade dressed up for spirit days will determine which class receives the Scotland County Spirit Stick.