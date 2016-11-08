The Scotland County R-1 Basketball Teams will be hosting a Blue and White Scrimmage this Saturday, November 12th.

The evening begins at 4:30 p.m. in the High School Commons with a free will donation Soup Supper hosted by the SCR-1 Booster Club parents. The scrimmage will begin at 5:00 p.m. with an introduction of JV Boys’ basketball players and the first game. Following the JV Boys’ game, the SC Little Paws will be introduced followed by a performance. At 5:38, there will be an introduction of Varsity Girls followed by their game and then an introduction of SC Cheerleaders and a performance. Finally, the Varsity Boys’ Basketball team will be introduced at approximately 6:15 followed by their scrimmage. The evening is scheduled to conclude at approximately 6:45.

Admission for the evening is $2.00.