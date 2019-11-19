The Scotland County R-I School District is organizing the fifth annual girls & boys basketball league for students in Preschool through 2nd grade.

“We will assign co-ed teams based on the number of students that sign up to participate,” said organizer Ryan Bergeson.

The games will be held in the High School Gym on Saturday, January 11th, 18th, and 25th (weather permitting) and the games will begin each Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

“This will be a fun and low pressure opportunity for our children to enjoy a fun activity with their peers and hopefully develop an appreciation for the game of basketball,” said Bergeson.

The registration fee is $15 per child and registration(s) are due Friday, December 6. Registrations will grant each child three fun-filled Saturday’s of basketball and a t-shirt.

Please submit all necessary paperwork into the Elementary Office by Friday, December 6th and make checks payable to SCR-I.

If you have any questions, please call Ryan Bergeson at 515-297-1655 for more information.

“We will send team rosters and game schedules home with your child on Friday, December 20th,” said Bergeson.