Toss out one bad frame at Saturday’s nightcap likely looked a lot different. Unfortunately for Scotland County, it doesn’t work that way, and Van-Far took home the championship of the North Shelby Tournament courtesy of a six-run second inning that led to a 7-1 win.

The Lady Indians broke the game open with seven base hits in the top of the second, including a pair of bunt singles, that led to six runs.

Van-Far tacked on a lone tally in the third due to a pair of SCR-I fielding miscues to lead 7-0.

SCR-I finally broke through against Van-Far starter Jayle Jennings in the fourth inning. Hannah Feeney singled and scored on a hit by Kaylyn Anders. Jennings was able to strand two runners in scoring position with a key strikeout, one of her 11 K’s on the day.

Jennings held SCR-I to just three hits on the day as Van-Far went on to the 7-1 victory.

McMinn took the loss for SCR-I, allowing seven runs, six earned, on nine hits and a walk while striking out four.

Anders was 1-3 with an RBI. Hannah Feeney was 1-3 with a run scored and Abby Blessing went 1-2.

SCR-I dropped to 3-4 on the season, bringing home the tournament’s second place trophy.