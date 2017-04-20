Two Scotland County hurlers limited Atlanta to just one hit while the offense produced 12 runs on Monday night in Memphis as Scotland County stung the Hornets 12-0 in five innings to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Jacob McDaniel limited Atlanta to just one run in three hits as he picked up his second victory of the season. The lefty struck out five and walked one. Justin McKee notched his first save of the year, tossing two scoreless innings of relief, striking out five of the six hitters he faced.

Aaron Buford walked to lead off the bottom of the first inning. He stole second base and came in to score on a single by Will Fromm. He came in to score on a base hit by Lane Pence. An RBI single by McKee made it 3-0.

In the second inning, Will Pickerell reached on an error and then scored when Buford smashed his second homer of the season to make the score 5-0.

Grant Campbell led off the third inning with a double. McKee walked in front of an RBI hit by Elijah Cooley. After a pair of Atlanta errors, Buford and Fromm delivered RBI singles that extended the lead to 12-0.

Buford went 2-2 with a walk, a home run and three runs scored to pace the offense. The senior is a perfect 10-10 at the plate over his last three games. Fromm went 2-3 with three RBIs and Blessing went 1-2 while driving in a pair of runs.