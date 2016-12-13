After a torrid start to the season shooting the ball, Scotland County gutted out its first off night of the season to down Putnam County 49-39 on December 9th in Unionville to remain unbeaten on the year.

It looked like business as usual to start the night, as Calesse Bair sank her first three three-point attempts and SCR-I jumped out to a 10-4 lead despite Putnam County’s efforts to slow down the pace with a semi-stall offense.

The hot start resulted in a box and one defense on Bair, with a Putnam County defender shadowing her every move. The adjustment held the senior to just six points the rest of the night.

After the hot start, the Lady Tigers cooled off dramatically from the field. Scotland County made just one of its final 16 three-point attempts, and none in the second half, and shot just 34% from the field for the game.

That allowed the Lady Midgets to stay close.

Baskets in the paint by Chelsea Wood and Ashleigh Creek gave SCR-I a 15-10 lead to close the first period.

But the Lady Tigers managed just two field goals the entire second period. Maddie Brassfield sang SCR-I’s final three-pointer of the contest to put the Lady Tigers on top 22-15. But after a pair of Madie Bondurant free throws, Putnam County closed the first half with a 5-0 run to trim the Scotland County lead to 24-22 at the break.

Putnam County made it 10 unanswered points, starting the third period with a 5-0 run that put the home team on top for the first time with a 27-24 lead.

Creek continued her solid work on the boards. She scored on a pair of offensive rebounds before a driving score by Abi Feeney regained the lead for SCR-I. Bair made a pair of free throws before Wood scored in the paint to make the score 30-27 to end the third period.

Despite the shooting woes, SCR-I stayed in the game on the defensive end, totally clamping down on Putnam County to start the fourth quarter.

Feeney found Wood open inside with a nice pass to extend the lead to 36-31 and then hit a wide-open Creek on the baseline for a jumper that forced a Putnam County timeout with the lead extended to seven and just 4:39 left to play.

Brassfield battled for a key offensive rebound that resulted in free throws before Feeney again found Wood open in the paint for a bucket. Bair then came away with a steal on the ensuing inbounds as the SCR-I press took its toll. She was able to gobble up the loose ball and glide through two defenders for the score to extend the lead to 43-35.

Wood capped off a big fourth quarter when she penetrated from the free throw line and scored past two Putnam County defenders. Feeney iced the game with a baseline jumper and a pair of free throws to seal the 49-39 win.

Bair finished with 15 points to lead Scotland County in scoring. Wood had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Creek chipped in with nine points while Feeney finished with eight points and seven assists.