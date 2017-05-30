(Summer School runs from May 22-June 9. All meals are free of charge to children 18 and under. Children do not have to be enrolled to eat and walk-ins are welcome.)
Breakfast
Thursday, June 1 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Friday, June 2 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Saturday, June 3 – Blueberry Muffin, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Monday, June 5 – Pancakes/Syrup, Sausage Link, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Tuesday, June 6 – Donuts, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, June 7 – French Toast Sticks, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Thursday, June 8 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Lunch
Thursday, June 1 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Pork and Beans, Sliced Peaches, Milk-Variety.
Friday, June 2 – Walking Taco, Lettuce/Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Banana, Milk-Variety
Saturday, June 3 – Sack Lunch, Field Trip
Monday, June 5 – Chicken Patty/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Buttered Corn, Mandarin Orange Slices, Milk-Variety
Tuesday, June 6 – Cheese Pizza, Green Beans, Sliced Pears, Brownies, Milk-Variety
Wednesday, June 7 – Soft Shell Taco/Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage cheese, Sliced Peaches, Milk-Variety
Thursday, June 8 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Milk-Variety.
