(Summer School runs from May 22-June 9. All meals are free of charge to children 18 and under. Children do not have to be enrolled to eat and walk-ins are welcome.)

Breakfast

Thursday, June 1 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Friday, June 2 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Saturday, June 3 – Blueberry Muffin, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Monday, June 5 – Pancakes/Syrup, Sausage Link, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Tuesday, June 6 – Donuts, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, June 7 – French Toast Sticks, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Thursday, June 8 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Lunch

Thursday, June 1 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Pork and Beans, Sliced Peaches, Milk-Variety.

Friday, June 2 – Walking Taco, Lettuce/Cottage Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Banana, Milk-Variety

Saturday, June 3 – Sack Lunch, Field Trip

Monday, June 5 – Chicken Patty/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Buttered Corn, Mandarin Orange Slices, Milk-Variety

Tuesday, June 6 – Cheese Pizza, Green Beans, Sliced Pears, Brownies, Milk-Variety

Wednesday, June 7 – Soft Shell Taco/Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage cheese, Sliced Peaches, Milk-Variety

Thursday, June 8 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Milk-Variety.