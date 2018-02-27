The dust has long settled on the 2017 Missouri high school fall softball season, but the efforts of several of the state’s top teams in the classroom has recently been recognized.

The Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association (MSHFCA) recently announced the top 10 teams in each classification based on grade point averages.

Scotland County was honored with an academic all-state honor after ranking eighth overall on Class 1 with an overall 3.78 GPA.

Jefferson C-1 topped the all-state rankings with a 3.9 average GPA followed by Hale (3.88) Madison (3.83) and Stanberry (3.80). Also ranking in the top 10 were West Platte (3.79) Salisbury (3.78), Newburg (3.75) and Schuyler County (3.73).

Eight Lady Tigers earned Academic All-State individual honors for their grades. Madie Bondurant, Julie Long, Kaylyn Anders, Abby Blessing, Katie Feeney, Khloe Hamlin, Ashleigh Creek and Kaitlyn McMinn were honored by the MSHSFA for their work in the classroom.