Scotland County advanced to the Class 1 District 11 semifinals with an 11-0 win over Novinger on October 5th in Canton.

SCR-I, the #4 seed in the tourney, scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.

Abi Feeney led off with a base hit and stole second. She scored on a double by Stevi See. Ashleigh Creek then delivered an RBI hit. Courtesy runner Hailey Darcy later scored on a passed ball to make the score 3-0.

Scotland County plated six more runs in the second inning. Feeney and Chelsea Wood singled to start the rally. See followed with an RBI hit. After a base hit by Creek, Maddie Brassfield and Kaylyn Anders delivered RBI singles.

Wood singled and scored in the third and Anders was hit by a pitch and scored in the fourth to make the final score 11-0.

Creek notched the win, pitching five shutout innings. She allowed no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 11.