Kaylyn Anders delivers an RBI single in Scotland County's district win over Novinger.

Scotland County advanced to the Class 1 District 11 semifinals with an 11-0 win over Novinger on October 5th in Canton.

SCR-I, the #4 seed in the tourney, scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back.

Abi Feeney led off with a base hit and stole second. She scored on a double by Stevi See. Ashleigh Creek then delivered an RBI hit. Courtesy runner Hailey Darcy later scored on a passed ball to make the score 3-0.

Scotland County plated six more runs in the second inning. Feeney and Chelsea Wood singled to start the rally. See followed with an RBI hit. After a base hit by Creek, Maddie Brassfield and Kaylyn Anders  delivered RBI singles.

Hailey Darcy comes into score versus Novinger.

Wood singled and scored in the third and Anders was hit by a pitch and scored in the fourth to make the final score 11-0.

Creek notched the win, pitching five shutout innings. She allowed no runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 11.