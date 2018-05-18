With graduation looming on Sunday, Scotland County R-I seniors got a head start on the celebration courtesy of plenty of generous boosters who bestowed thousands of dollars in scholarships on members of the Class of 2018 at the Academic Awards Night on May 8th.

Central Methodist University presented a Trustees/Spirit Squad Scholarship to Megan Holt.

The MACC Superintendent’s Scholarship ($300 renewable) were presented to Jessica Huff and Kyle Aldridge.

Truman State University offered a TruMerit Scholarship ($2,500) to Shannon Niffen and an A+ Recognition ($500) award.

Missouri State University offered a Promise Scholarship ($1500) to Kyle Aldridge and Cheyenne Frederick and a Presidential Scholarship ($12,500) to Stephen Terrill.

Indian Hills Community College offered a Computer Software Development Club Scholarship ($1200) to Heather Cunningham, and a Diesel Technology Club ($1200) scholarship to Kyle Mohr.

Northwest MO State extended Tower Scholar awards to Kyle Aldridge, Cheyenne Frederick, and Zack Tinkle; University Scholar awards to Annie Hyde, Gage Dodge, and Kyle Aldridge; Northwest Merit awards to Connor Payne, Megan Arnold, and Kyle Aldridge; and an Academic Excellence scholarship to Lane Pence.

Missouri Western University’s President’s Academic Scholarship ($3600) went to Shannon Niffen while Governors’ Academic Scholarships ($2600) went to Alyssa Clair, Ashleigh Creek, and Meghan McKee. Dean’s Academic Scholarships ($1000) were offered to Cheyenne Frederick, Brett Monroe, and Zack Tinkle while A+ Scholarships of $1500 went to Alyssa Clair, Ashleigh Creek, Shaye Eggleston, Cheyenne Frederick, Meghan McKee, Brett Monroe, Shannon Niffen, and Zack Tinkle.

North Central Missouri College extended a $4,000 scholarship to Ashleigh Creek.

Kirkwood Community College’s ($3000) Leaders for Tomorrow Scholarship went to Lane Pence.

The Montana State University Achievement Award Scholarship ($20,000) was offered to Lane Pence.

The Missouri Bright Flight scholarship recipient was Stephen Terrill.

Local boosters continued their support of SCR-I graduates with a long list of financial aid awards.

American Red Cross Scholarships of $250 went to Megan Arnold, Shannon Niffen, Zack Tinkle, and Harley Saulmon.

The Betty Rae Bondurant Future Educators Scholarship went to Megan Holt.

Chester Robinson Memorial Scholarships of $1,000 were presented to Jessica Huff, Connor Payne, and Kyle Mohr.

The Chris & Cindy VanHoozen Memorial scholarships of $250 were awarded to Kyle Aldridge and Brett Monroe.

Community Bank of Memphis presented $300 scholarships to Jessica Huff and Kyle Aldridge.

Epsilon Iota of Beta Sigma Phi offered $300 awards to Alyssa Clair and Brett Monroe.

The Epsilon Iota Scholarship In Memory of Deanna Dunn went to Megan Holt.

The Farm Bureau Scholarships ($250) went to Gage Dodge, Kyle Aldridge, and Kyle Mohr.

The Glen Miller FFA Scholarships ($500) were awarded to Kyle Aldridge, and Jessica Huff.

Kyle Mohr received the Gorin Alumni Scholarship.

The Helena Scholarship went to Lane Pence.

The Jason Rockhold Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Gage Dodge.

A J.P. & Mary Childers Environmental Scholarship of $500 went to Connor Payne while the Leo & Arlean Paul Memorial Scholarship was presented to Ashleigh Creek.

The MFA Foundation Scholarship of $2,000 went to Jessica Huff.

The Michael R. Myers Memorial ($250) was presented to Kyle Mohr.

Zack Tinkle received the Michael Wagner Memorial ($750).

The Missouri Association of Rural Education Scholarship ($500) went to Jessica Huff.

The National Honor Society presented $100 awards to Alyssa Clair and Kyle Aldridge.

The National Wild Turkey Federation award went to Jessica Huff.

The Patricia Hudnall Memorial ($1500) went to Annie Hyde.

Chapter C of P.E.O. presented scholarships ($300) to Jessica Huff and Alyssa Clair as well as Shannon Niffen.

Pepsi-Cola presented $250 awards to Meghan McKee and Brady Kice.

The Russell Mathes Memorial Scholarship ($2100) was won by Lane Pence.

The Ruth & Jess Slavin Memorial ($1,000) went to Annie Hyde.

The Scotland County Antique Fair presented awards of $250 to Andrew Ebeling and Megan Holt.

A Scotland County 4-H Scholarships of $150 went to Jessica Huff.

The Scotland County Rotary Club presented $500 awards to Alyssa Clair and Lane Pence.

The Scotland County Soil & Water scholarships were won by Lane Pence and Gage Dodge.

The Shelter Insurance Scholarship ($2000) went to Annie Hyde.

A Ted Riney Golf Scholarship ($250) each went to Lydia Hunt.

A Tom Coffrin Memorial award of $250 went to Connor Payne.

The Tucker-Bourne Memorial scholarship went to Dylan Karsch.

US Bank presented $200 awards to Gage Dodge and Brett Monroe while the VFW Post #4958 Auxiliary $200 awards went to Alyssa Clair and Annie Hyde and the Wallace W. Gillespie VFW Post 4958 in Memphis $250 awards went to Stevi See and Brady Kice.

The Will See Memorial FFA Scholarship of $500 was awarded to Connor Payne.

The Wymon Lemmon Memorial Scholarship (4 year scholarship) went to Lane Pence.

Xi Theta Tau of Beta Sigma Phi gave $400 scholarships to Alyssa Clair and Lane Pence.

The Tarvis Bissell Memorial Scholarships ($200 each) went to Kyle Aldridge, Alyssa Clair, Kyle Mohr, Megan Holt and Annie Hyde.