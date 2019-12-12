Shawn Dickerman, marketing manager at WGEM and Angela Terstegge of Air Specialists Heating and Air Conditioning of Quincy, IL and Hannibal, present the check for $1,000 to SCR-I Elementary Principal Erin Tallman for the school’s top performance in the WGEM Fall Harvest Food Drive.

Students and staff at the Scotland County R-I School District joined with WGEM, The Salvation Army and HyVee for the 32nd Annual Fall Harvest to bring non-perishable food items to those in need.

The WGEM Fall Harvest Air Specialists School Challenge is way for schools in the WGEM coverage area, such as SCR-I to win money and a trip to the Kroc Center for the school just by donating to the food drive.

Scotland County R-I was announced as the winner of the 2018 event, earning a $1,000 prize for the district’s classrooms. An Apple iPad was presented to one lucky winner at SCR-I, Olivia Leyva.

The food drive collected boxed dinners, hamburger/tuna helper, spaghetti and sauce, boxed potatoes and side dishes, canned/packaged soups, canned fruits, vegetables, tuna, meats, peanut butter an jelly, and macaroni and cheese.

Scotland County R-I collected 4,748 food items to claim the top prize in the contest.

“We have 318 children enrolled in our preK through 6th grade, so right at 15 items per child were brought in by the elementary school,” said counselor Dani Fromm. “We live in the best and most supportive community. Thank you to parents, students, and the community for your generosity and support.”

2019 is the 31st Anniversary of the WGEM Fall Harvest. The campaign runs all through October and is sponsored by tri-state Hy-Vee stores, more than 1,350 Christmas food baskets were distributed to families in the Salvation Army service area last Thanksgiving and Christmas, while 885 meals were served, with more than 2,100 families being helped with food through the food pantry. More than 18,000 meals have been served through the Emergency Shelter with more than 1,000 more served through the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Program.