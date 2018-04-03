Breakfast

Thursday, April 5 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, April 6 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Banana Muffin Banana, Juice/Milk

Monday, April 9 – Breakfast Cinnamon Cake, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, April 10 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Applesauce, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, April 11 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk

Thursday, April 12 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, April 5 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Friday, April 6 – Walking Taco, Fish ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit

Monday, April 9 – Hot Dog/Bun, Submarine Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Potato Chips, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Pork and Beans, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit

Tuesday, April 10 – Sloppy Joe/Bun, Italian Dunkers, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, April 11 – Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit

Thursday, April 12 – Chicken Alfredo, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Homemade Bread Slice, Cinnamon Apple Slices, Fresh Fruit