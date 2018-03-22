Breakfast
Thursday, March 22 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, March 23 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, March 26 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, March 27 – Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cereal, Hash Browns, Toast/Jelly, Grapes, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, March 28 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, March 29 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, March 22 – Chili Soup, Chicken and Noodles Soup, Hamburger Bar, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday, March 23 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Potato Rounds, Peas/Carrots, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Fresh Fruit
Monday, March 26 – Ham and Beans/Cornbread, Chicken Patty/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Oven Ready Fries, Cole Slaw, Mandarin Oranges Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, March 27 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Tri Potato Patty, Bean and Weiner, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, March 28 – Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Pumpkin Bar
Thursday, March 22 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Potato Rounds, Green Beans, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
