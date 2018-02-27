Breakfast
Thursday, March 1 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, March 2 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, March 5 – Breakfast Cinnamon Cake, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, March 6 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Applesauce, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, March 7 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, March 8 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, March 1 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Lettuce Salad, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches
Friday, March 2 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Fish Sticks, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Brownies, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Monday, March 5 – Sack Lunch
Tuesday, March 6 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Buttered Corn, Applesauce
Wednesday, March 7 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears
Thursday, March 8 – Chili Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
