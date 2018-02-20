Breakfast
Thursday, February 22 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, February 23 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, February 26 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, February 27 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Blueberry Bagel/Cream Cheese, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, March 1 –
Lunch
Thursday, February 22 – Chili Soup, Chicken and Noodles Soup, Hamburger Bar, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday, February 23 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Tuna Noodle Casserole, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Ice Cream, Strawberries, Fresh Fruit
Monday, February 26 – Ham and Beans/Cornbread, Chicken Patty/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, February 27 – School Made Pizza, Beef and Bean Burrito, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Vanilla Pudding, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Jell-o/Fruit
