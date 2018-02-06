Breakfast
Thursday, February 8 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, February 9 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday, February 12 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, February 13 – Oatmeal, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Peanut Butter, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, February 15 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, February 8 – Chili Soup, Vegetable Beef Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday, February 9 – Walking Taco, Fish Square/Bun, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, February 12 – Mini Corn Dogs, Popcorn Chicken, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Oven Ready Fries, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, February 13 – Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Applesauce
Wednesday, Feb. 14 – Chicken Nuggets, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Sugar Cookies, Sliced Pears
Thursday, February 15 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Layered Lettuce Salad, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.