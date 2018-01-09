Breakfast
Thursday, January 11 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, January 12 – Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Apple Cinnamon Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, January 15 – No School.
Tuesday, January 16 – Oatmeal, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Peanut Butter, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, January 17 – Ham/Egg/Cheese Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, January 18 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, January 11 – Chili Soup, Chicken and Noodles Soup, Hamburger Bar, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday, January 12 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Grilled Chicken Patty/Bun, Potato Rounds, Peas/Carrots, Strawberry Shortcake, Fresh Fruit
Monday, January 15 – No School.
Tuesday, January 16 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Tenderloin/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Buttered Corn, Applesauce
Wednesday, January 17 – Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears
Thursday, January 18 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
