Breakfast
Thursday, December 14 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, December 15 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Apple Cinnamon Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, December 18 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice Milk
Tuesday, December 19 – Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cereal, Hash Browns, Toast/Jelly, Grapes, Juice/Milk
Wed., December 20 – Blueberry Bagel/Cream Cheese, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, December 14 – Cook’s Surprise
Lunch
Thursday, December 14 – Chili Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Apple Slices, Fresh Fruit
Friday, December 15 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Fish N Cheese Sandwich, Green Beans, Strawberry Shortcake, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, December 18 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Mini Corn Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, December 19 – School Made Pizza, BBQ Meatballs/Roll, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Peas, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wed., December 20 – Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chicken Nuggets, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Tri Potato Patty, Creamed Peas, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, December 21 – Sack Lunch
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.