Breakfast
Thursday, November 30 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, December 1 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Juice/Milk
Monday, December 4 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice Milk
Tuesday, December 5 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wed., December 6 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, December 7 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, November 23 – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Turkey Salad Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday, December 1 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Peas/Carrots, Dinner Roll, Ice Cream, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, December 4 – Chicken Nuggets, Mini Corn Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, December 5 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Chicken Patty/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Pork and Beans, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wed., December 6 – Salisbury Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, December 7 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Strawberry Shortcake, Fresh Fruit
