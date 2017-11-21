Breakfast
Thursday, November 23 – Happy Thanksgiving, No School.
Friday, November 24 – No School.
Monday, November 27 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, November 28 – Oatmeal, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Peanut Butter, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wed., November 29 – Ham/Egg/Cheese/Biscuit, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, November 30 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, November 23 – No School, Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday, November 24 – No School.
Monday, November 27 – Hot Dog/Bun, Bar BQ Ribb/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, November 28 – Chicken Patty/Bun, Juicy Burger/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Curly Q Fries, Buttered Corn, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Wed., November 29 – Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Cauliflower/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Jell-O/Fruit
Thursday, November 23 – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Turkey Salad Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
