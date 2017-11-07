Breakfast
Thursday, November 9 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, November 10 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Monday, November 13 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, November 14 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wed., November 15 – Blueberry Bagel/Cream Cheese, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, November 16 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, November 9 – Chili Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Hamburger Bar, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers.
Friday, November 10 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Fish “N” Cheese Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Monday, November 13 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Creamed Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, November 14 – Tenderloin/Bun, Cheeseburger/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Buttered Corn, Sliced Peaches.
Wed., November 15 – Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Dressing, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll.
Thursday, November 16 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit.
