Breakfast

Thursday, October 26 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, October 27 – No School

Monday, October 30 – No School

Tuesday, October 31 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk

Wed., November 1 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk

Thursday, November 2 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, October 26 – Chili Soup, Chicken and Noodles Soup, Hamburger Bar, Bologna Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Apple Slices

Friday, October 27 – No School.

Monday, October 30 –No School.

Tuesday, October 31 – Chicken Nuggets, Mini Corn Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Halloween Cookie, Mandarin Orange Slices,  Fresh Fruit.

Wed., November 1 – Salisbury Steak, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit.

Thursday, November 2 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit.