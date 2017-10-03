Breakfast
Thursday, October 5 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, October 6 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, October 9 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, October 10 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wed., October 11 – Ham/Cheese on Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, October 12 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, October 5 – Chicken Alfredo, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Jell-O/Fruit, Fresh Fruit
Friday, October 6 – Walking Taco, Fish ‘N’ Cheese Sandwich, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit.
Monday, October 9 –Popcorn Chicken, Mini Corn Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, October 10 – Hamburger/Bun, Hot Dog or Chili Dog/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Potato Chips, Baked Beans, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wed., October 11 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Dumplings, 5th/6th Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Baby Lima Beans, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, October 12 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Layered Lettuce Salad, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
