Breakfast
Thursday, September 21 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 22 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Chocolate Chip Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, September 25 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, September 26 – Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cereal, Hash Browns, Toast/Jelly, Applesauce, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Bagel/Cream Cheese, Toast/Jelly, Orange HalfWedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, September 28 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, September 21 – Goulash, Chicken Stir Fry, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Friday, Sept. 22 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Chef Salad, Peas/Carrots, Watermelon Slice, Fresh Fruit
Monday, September 25 –Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, September 26 – Juicy Burger/Bun, Italian Dunkers, Taco Bar, Curly Q Fries, Buttered Corn, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 27 – Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, Sept. 28 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Mini Corn Dogs, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
