Breakfast

Thursday, May 18 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, May 19 – Last Day of School! Cook’s Surprise.

Lunch

Thursday, May 18 – Cook’s Surprise.

Friday, May 19 – Last Day of School! Sack Lunch. Have a Great Summer!

SCR-I Summer School Menus

(Summer School runs from May 22-June 9. All meals are free of charge to children 18 and under. Children do not have to be enrolled to eat and walk-ins are welcome.)

Breakfast

Monday, May 22 – Pancakes, Sausage Link, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, May 23 – Last Cinnamon Rolls, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, May 24 – Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Thursday, May 25 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.

Lunch

Monday, May 22 – Hot Dog/Bun, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas, Chocolate Pudding, Mandarin Orange Slices

Tuesday, May 23 – Chicken Wrap, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Sliced Pears

Wednesday, May 24 – Cheese Pizza, Green Beans, Applesauce

Thursday, May 25 – Hamburger/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Sliced Peaches