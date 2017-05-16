Breakfast
Thursday, May 18 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, May 19 – Last Day of School! Cook’s Surprise.
Lunch
Thursday, May 18 – Cook’s Surprise.
Friday, May 19 – Last Day of School! Sack Lunch. Have a Great Summer!
SCR-I Summer School Menus
(Summer School runs from May 22-June 9. All meals are free of charge to children 18 and under. Children do not have to be enrolled to eat and walk-ins are welcome.)
Breakfast
Monday, May 22 – Pancakes, Sausage Link, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, May 23 – Last Cinnamon Rolls, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, May 24 – Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Thursday, May 25 – Breakfast Burrito, Fresh Fruit, Juice/Milk.
Lunch
Monday, May 22 – Hot Dog/Bun, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas, Chocolate Pudding, Mandarin Orange Slices
Tuesday, May 23 – Chicken Wrap, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Sliced Pears
Wednesday, May 24 – Cheese Pizza, Green Beans, Applesauce
Thursday, May 25 – Hamburger/Bun, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Sliced Peaches
