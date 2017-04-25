Breakfast
Thursday, April 27 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 28 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Chocolate Chip Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, May 1 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, May 2 – Cinnamon Rolls, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, May 3 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Thursday, May 4 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 27 – Goulash, Chicken Stir Fry, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 28 – Walking Taco, Fish Sticks, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, May 1 – Mini Corn Dogs, Chicken Nuggets, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Pudding, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, May 2 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Chicken Patty/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, May 3 – Pork Choppette, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, May 4 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.