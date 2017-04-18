Breakfast
Thursday, April 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 21 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Chocolate Chip Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, April 24 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 25 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, April 26 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, April 27 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 20 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 21 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Peas/Carrots, Strawberries, Ice Cream, Fresh Fruit
Monday, April 24 – Submarine Sandwich, Hot Dog/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Potato Chips, Pork and Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, April 25 – Pepperoni Pizza, Meatballs/Sauce, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, April 26 – Meatloaf, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, April 27 – Goulash, Chicken Stir Fry, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
