Breakfast

Thursday, April 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, April 21 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Chocolate Chip Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk

Monday, April 24 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, April 25 – Mini Breakfast Bites, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, April 26 – Sausage/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk

Thursday, April 27 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, April 20 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit

Friday, April 21 – Tuna Noodle Casserole, Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Peas/Carrots, Strawberries, Ice Cream, Fresh Fruit

Monday, April 24 – Submarine Sandwich, Hot Dog/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Potato Chips, Pork and Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit

Tuesday, April 25 – Pepperoni Pizza, Meatballs/Sauce, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, April 26 – Meatloaf, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit

Thursday, April 27 – Goulash, Chicken Stir Fry, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit