Breakfast
Thursday, April 13 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 14 – NO SCHOOL
Monday, April 17 – NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, April 18 – NO SCHOOL
Wednesday, April 19 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Cinnamon Apple Slices, Juice/Milk
Thursday, April 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 13 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 14 – NO SCHOOL
Monday, April 17 – NO SCHOOL
Tuesday, April 18 – NO SCHOOL
Wednesday, April 19 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, April 20 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
