Breakfast

Thursday, April 13 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, April 14 – NO SCHOOL

Monday, April 17 – NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, April 18 – NO SCHOOL

Wednesday, April 19 – Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Cinnamon Apple Slices, Juice/Milk

Thursday, April 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, April 13 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce,  Fresh Fruit

Friday, April 14 – NO SCHOOL

Monday, April 17 – NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, April 18 – NO SCHOOL

Wednesday, April 19 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Dinner Roll, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit

Thursday, April 20 – Lasagna/Ground Beef, Deli Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches,  Fresh Fruit