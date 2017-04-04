Breakfast
Thursday, April 6 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, April 7 – Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, April 10 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, April 11 – Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, April 12 – Ham/Cheese on Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Mandarin Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Thursday, April 13 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, April 6 – Beef N Tator Bake, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Dinner Roll, Strawberries, Fresh Fruit
Friday, April 7 – Soft Shell Taco/Lettuce, Fish “N” Cheese Sandwhich, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, April 10 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Mini Corn Dogs, 5ht/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas/Carrots, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, April 11 – Bacon Cheeseburger, Tenderloin/Bun, Taco Bar 5th/6th Grade Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices/Pickles, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, April 12 – Sliced Turkey, Sliced Ham, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Buttered Corn, Pumpkin Bar, Fruit Salad, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, April 13 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
