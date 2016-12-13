Breakfast
Thursday, December 15 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, December 16 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Chocolate Chip Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, December 15 – Chili Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Friday, December 16 – Sack Lunch…School Dismissed for Christmas Break.
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.