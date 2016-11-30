Breakfast
Thursday, December 1 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, December 2 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Apple Cinnamon Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, December 5 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, December 6 –Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Orange Slices, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, December 8 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, December 1 – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Turkey Salad Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Apple Slices, Fresh Fruit
Friday, December 2 – Walking Taco, Fish Square/Bun, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Banana
Monday, December 5 – Chicken Nuggets, Fish Sticks, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Chocolate Pudding, Sliced Pears, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, December 6 – Bar BQ Hamburger, Bar BQ Hot Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Oven Ready Fries, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Dec. 7 –Salisbury Steak, Chicken Alfredo, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, December 8 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
