Breakfast
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, November 11 – Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Monday, November 14 – Donuts, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, November 15 –Bagel/Cream Cheese, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday, November 11 – Walking Taco, Fish Sticks, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Banana
Monday, November 14 – Bar BQ Hamburger, Bar BQ Hot Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Curly Q Fries, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, November 15 – School Made Pizza, Beef and Bean Burrito, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Green Beans, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 16 –Pizza Roll-Ups, Fish “N” Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Peas/Carrots, Fruit Cocktail, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, Nov. 17 – Chili Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Hamburger Bar, Tuna Salad Sandwich, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Sliced Pears
