Breakfast
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, November 4 – Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, November 7 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, November 8 –Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Ham/Cheese on Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers
Friday, November 4 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Tuna Noodle Casserole, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Strawberry Shortcake, Fresh Fruit
Monday, November 7 – Chicken Nuggets, Mini Corn Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Brownies, Mandarin Orange Slices
Tuesday, November 8 – Italian Dunkers, Macho Nachos, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 9 –Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Jell-O/Fruit
Thursday, Nov. 10 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.