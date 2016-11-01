Breakfast

Thursday, Nov. 3 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, November 4 – Sausage/Gravy/Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk

Monday, November 7 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk

Tuesday, November 8 –Breakfast Pizza, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, Nov. 9 – Ham/Cheese on Croissant, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk

Thursday, Nov. 10 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, Nov. 3  – Chili Soup, Chicken Noodle Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers

Friday, November 4 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Tuna Noodle Casserole, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Strawberry Shortcake, Fresh Fruit

Monday, November 7 – Chicken Nuggets, Mini Corn Dogs, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Brownies, Mandarin Orange Slices

Tuesday, November 8 – Italian Dunkers, Macho Nachos, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Potato Rounds, Buttered Corn, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, Nov. 9 –Pork Choppette, Beef and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Broccoli/Cheese Sauce, Dinner Roll, Jell-O/Fruit

Thursday, Nov. 10  – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit