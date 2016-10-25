Breakfast
Thursday, October 27 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, October 28 – Sausage/Gravy, Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Blueberry Muffin, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, October 31 – Cook’s Surprise
Tuesday, November 1 –Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cereal, Hash Browns, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, October 27 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Friday, October 28 – Walking Taco, Fish Square/Bun, Diced Tomatoes, Cottage Cheese, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Monday, October 31 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, November 1 – Cheeseburger/Bun, Chicken Patty/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Oven Ready Fries, Tomato Slices and Pickles, Pinto Beans, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Nov. 2 –Country Fried Steak, Chicken and Noodles, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Whipped Potatoes/Gravy, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Jell-O/Fruit, Fresh Fruit
Thursday, Nov. 3 – Chili Soup, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Hamburger Bar, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Pickle Spear, Cheese Stick, Saltine Crackers, Cinnamon Apple Slices
