Breakfast

Thursday, October 20 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Friday, October 21 – NO SCHOOL

Monday, October 24 – NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, October 25 –Flapjack on a Stick, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Biscuit, Orange Rings, Juice/Milk

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Ham and Cheese Scones, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Apple Wedges, Juice/Milk

Thursday, October 27 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk

Lunch

Thursday, October 20 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Quesadillas, Hamburger Bar, Layered Lettuce Salad, Garlic Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Fresh Fruit

Friday, October 21 – NO SCHOOL

Monday, October 24 – NO SCHOOL

Tuesday, October 25 – Ham and Beans/Cornbread, Bar BQ Ribb/Bun, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Candied Sweet Potatoes, Cole Slaw, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit

Wednesday, Oct. 26 –Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Dinner Roll, Sliced Pears

Thursday, October 27 – Pizza Roll-Ups, Chicken Fajitas, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit