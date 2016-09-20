Breakfast
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Friday, September 23 – Sausage/Gravy Biscuits, Choice of Cereal, Cinnamon Toast, Banana, Juice/Milk
Monday, September 26 – French Toast Sticks, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Fruit Medley, Juice/Milk
Tuesday, September 27 –Pancakes, Choice of Cereal, Sausage Link, Toast/Jelly, Strawberries, Juice/Milk
Wednesday, Sept. 28 – Bacon/Egg/Cheese Sandwich, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Half, Juice/Milk
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Breakfast Burrito, Choice of Cereal, Toast/Jelly, Orange Wedge/Grapes, Juice/Milk
Lunch
Thursday, Sept. 22 – Goulash, Chicken Stir Fry, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
Friday, September 23 – Bar BQ Pork Sandwich, Fish “N” Cheese Sandwich, Macaroni Salad, Cole Slaw, Orange Sherbert, Applesauce, Fresh Fruit
Monday, September 26 – Crispy Chicken Strips, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, 5th/6th Grade Chef Salad, Tri Potato Patty, Peas, Mandarin Orange Slices, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, September 27 – School Made Pizza, Bar BQ Meatballs, 5th/6th Grade Taco Bar, Vegetable Sticks/Dip, Strawberries, Fresh Fruit
Wednesday, Sept. 28 –Meatloaf, Sliced Ham, 5th/6th Grade Potato Bar, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrot Coins, Dinner Roll, Pineapple Tidbits
Thursday, Sept. 29 – Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Chicken Wrap, Hamburger Bar, Green Beans, Garlic Bread, Sliced Peaches, Fresh Fruit
