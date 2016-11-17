For the second consecutive year, the Scotland County R-I School District was just one point shy of perfection when the 2016 Annual Performance Report was released recently by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. SCR-I had to settle for a 99.3% “test score” on its annual report card from the state, which measures the school’s academic achievement and college and career readiness of students.

“We are extremely proud of the overall results of the 2016 MSIP 5 scoring guide,” said SCR-I Superintendent Ryan Bergeson. “Our teachers and staff deserve a tremendous amount of credit and respect for their efforts with our students on a daily basis. We also give a lot of the overall credit to our students and applaud them for a job well done. The Scotland County R-I School District has a rich tradition of high academic achievement that we hope to continue and it is because of the partnerships with our staff, students, families, and the community all working together toward a common goal.”

The APR outlines performance on five standards for K-12 districts: academic achievement, subgroup achievement, high school readiness (K-8) and college and career readiness (K-12), attendance rate and graduation rate.

The SCR-I district earned a perfect score overall for academic achievement, despite slight dips in language arts and mathematics scores in 2016, which both fell from perfect 16 of 16 to 15 out of 16 points earned in 2016. But DESE makes use of normal curve equivalents in the calculation of progress for language arts and mathematics. This statistical method, which measures student achievement along a normal curve, is used in order to preserve the progress calculation throughout the transition in assessments. Because the local test scores met the progress measures, they were counted as perfect.

The district recorded a perfect 8.0 score in social studies and a perfect 16 of 16 in science to score 56 out of 56 in the category overall.

Schools administer assessments required by the MAP to measure academic achievement and demonstrate improvement in the performance of students over time. Districts and charter schools may earn points either on status and progress or status and growth

Status is a measurement of the school’s level of achievement based upon a three year average of performance. Status is divided into four levels; the 2020 target, on track, approaching and floor.

Student progress is a measurement of annual improvement on the MAP assessments. This indicator holds schools accountable for continuous improvement year to year using a rolling average. For example, this year’s third grade class improved over last year’s third grade class.

Student growth is the change in achievement scores for an individual student between two or more points in time.

“On behalf of the SCR-1 Board of Directors, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to all SCR-I teachers, paraprofessionals, and administrators for their dedication to creating the best possible learning experience for all students at our school,’ said SCR-I School Board President Trinity Davis. “We also realize the importance of the support of custodial, kitchen, and transportation staff who also play a vital role in our students’ successes. It goes without saying that the hard work of all of our staff often goes unnoticed. We applaud and congratulate all staff and the student body on receiving an exemplary MSIP review.”

Subgroup achievement displays the percent proficient or advanced and the MAP Performance Index (MPI) by subject area for students who are included in identified subgroups, including free/reduced price lunch, African American and Hispanic, English language learners, and students with disabilities. The MPI is used to calculate the status and progress measures.

SCR-I’s lone blemish on the APR report card came in subgroup achievement.

SCR-I earned 13 of the possible 14 points in this category, with the lone deduction occurring for mathematics, which received three of the possible four points.

As with the MSIP scores, the district actually scored two out of four in language arts, and two out of four in math, but saw the final grades raised based on adequate progress. The district scored 4-4 in science and 2-2 in social studies.

High school and college and career readiness insures that the district provides adequate post secondary preparation for all students.

The category is broken down into three College and Career Ready (CCR) categories. The first measures the percent of graduates scoring at or above the state standard on the ACT, SAT, COMPASS or the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) tests. SCR-I received all 10 possible points in this category.

The second category measures the percent of graduates who earned a qualifying score on the AP, IB or Technical Skills Attainment (TSA) assessments or a qualifying grade in AP, IB, early college, dual enrollment, or approved dual credit courses.

The third CCR category measures the percent of graduates who attend post-secondary education or training, are in the military, or who complete a Department-approved Career Education program and are placed in an occupation directly related to their training by the number of graduates.

SCR-I earned perfect 10s in both of these categories as well to earn all 30 points possible.

Attendance rate scoring ensures all students regularly attend school. The percent of students who regularly attend school meets or exceeds the state standard or demonstrates required improvement.

The district ensures all students successfully complete high school. The percent of students who complete an educational program that meets the graduation requirements as established by the board meets or exceeds the state standard or demonstrates required improvement.

SCR-I earned a 10/10 score in attendance and 30/30 for its graduation rate giving the district 139 out of a total of 140 points possible on the APR.

The score marked the second straight year with a near perfect score of 139 of 140 points. SCR-I scored 127.5 in 2013 and a 132 in 2014.