The Scotland County R-I Board of Education met in regular session on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. President Christy Aylward called the regular meeting to order at 6:00 p.m., with seven members present.

Consent Agenda

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following items on the consent agenda:

Approve Minutes of June 13th

Set Tax Rate Hearing Date – Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:45 p.m.

Appoint LEA Representative – The board approved Elizabeth Carper as District LEA Representative.

Approve MARE Annual Membership

MSBA 2019A Update

Approve Personal Day Request

Old Business

Financial Update

Dr. Bergeson presented a financial update. The fiscal year came to a close on June 30. Revenues for the year totaled $7,247,279.69 and expenditures for the year totaled $7,232,026.89 which left the district with a total surplus of $15,252.80

Surplus Bids

The board voted 7-0 to accept the surplus bid from Bryan Chance for $200.00 for the 1990 Chevy Bus.

Bank Bids

The board voted 7-0 to enter into an agreement with Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri to be the district’s depository for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

New Business

School Lunch Prices

After completing the 2019-20 Paid Lunch Equity Tool, the required price increase for the 19-20 school year is capped at 10 cents ($0.10) for student lunches.

“During the most recent school year we were charging $2.00 and $2.10 for a paid student lunch,”‘ said Bergeson. “This means that our weighted average price for ’18-’19 was $2.05.”

He explained that the 19-20 Paid Lunch Equity Tool requires the district to increase the weighted average price by $0.20 for ’19-’20. However, the PLE Tool puts a $0.10 cap on increases.

“So we are required to increase our weighted average price to $2.15, for next year,” said Bergeson. “This means we need to increase our paid price, at both schools, by $0.10.”

The USDA also requires the district to increase the adult meal prices by $0.10 based on the formula reimbursement to be in compliance with Food & Nutrition Services Standards.

The board voted 7-0 to approve the following school lunch prices for the 2019-2020 school year:

K-6 Lunch – $2.10

7-12 Lunch – $2.20

Adult – $2.95

K-12 Breakfast – $1.60

Milk – $0.40

Mark Twain

The board voted 7-0 to approve the memorandum of understanding agreement with Mark Twain for 2019-2020

Academic Handbooks

The board voted 7-0 to approve the Elementary Student Handbooks, 7-12 Student Handbooks, Early Childhood Handbooks, and Faculty Handbooks. Electronic copies of the handbooks will be issued to students the first day of school and placed on the district website.

Technology Handbook

The board voted 7-0 to accept the Technology Handbook for the 2019-2020 school year with yearly Apple iPad usage fees of $15.00 for one student and $25.00 for Family (2 or more students).

August Board Meeting

The board voted 7-0 to set the August board meeting on Wednesday, August 7th with the Tax Rate Hearing beginning at 5:45 p.m. and open session beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Open session adjourned at 7:51 p.m.

Executive Session

The following items were approved during closed session:

Closed session minutes, June 13, 2019, 7-0

Accept Don Miller as volunteer softball coach, 7-0

Hire Danny Shoup as High School custodian, 7-0

Meeting adjourned at 8:11 p.m.