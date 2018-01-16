All nine Tigers got into the scorebook Monday night in Shelbyville as Scotland County opened play at the North Shelby Tourney with a 69-22 victory over the Highland junior varsity.

SCR-I, the #1 seed in the tourney, put the contest away with a 22-2 run in the second period.

Lane Pence scored eight points in the first period as SCR-I built a 19-9 advantage.

Matthew Woods fueled the big second quarter, pouring in 10 points, as the Tigers went ahead 41-11 at the intermission.

Will Fromm scored 10 points in the third period and the Tigers outscored Highland 21-7 to extend the lead to 62-18.

Woods led all scorers with 21 points as Scotland County improved to 9-6 and advanced to the tourney semifinals on Wednesday. Fromm finished with 14 and Pence had 12.